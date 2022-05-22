Welliver, provider of comprehensive construction services in New York state and northern Pennsylvania, is pleased to welcome Richard Armbruster as project superintendent.
After nearly 35 years of experience, Armbruster has earned a solid reputation as a subject matter expert specializing in electrical circuits and controls. The foundation of his career is built on open communication, effective problem solving, strong client relationships, collaboration with colleagues, and significant knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems. In his role as project superintendent at Welliver, Armbruster will create a positive work environment as well as ensure a safe and efficient job site for all project stakeholders and trades.
“Rich comes to us after a successful career working in the industry as a highly skilled electrician,” said Anne Welliver-Hartsing. “We are excited to leverage his specialty as it will strengthen our project team, offer a fresh perspective to the overall construction process, and provide a unique focus on the work of the trades at the job site.”
Previously, Armbruster worked as a foreman and electrician for several regionally based companies where he built his portfolio of experiences providing electrical expertise on a broad range of jobs including HVAC controls, new data network systems, new AV sound systems, network upgrades, and electrical installation and renovation.
“With every project there should be a plan in place, and it better be a good one. There is no room for error.” said Armbruster. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves, reaching out to the trades community, facing new challenges, and figuring out how to do things better. Simply put, walk the job and pay attention.”
