TROY — Information, resources and even free pizza made its way into the Bradford County Manor on Wednesday during the facility’s first Informational Wellness Fair.
The fair, which ran from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. welcomed nine vendors representing local businesses and organizations including Endless Mountains Brace and Mobility, the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga County Area Agency on Aging, Guthrie, and more, and offered a free lunch to attendees.
“(The fair is) beneficial to the community because we get to talk to people that otherwise might not call or be afraid to get into a big long conversation. This way they can come, they get information, they can go, they can pass it on, they get freebees, you get social, it’s a good thing,” stated Rosemary Kackmarsky, client coordinator for Leslie Wizelman Elder Law Attorney.
“I think it’s great that the community knows what’s out there and what support services they have available to them,” Donna Benjamin, administrator of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital’s Personal Care Home said, adding that the event allows business representatives to have one on one conversations with individuals who are curious or considering options for the future and answer their questions.
Diane Sindoni, marketing director for the Bradford County Manor, explained that the Informational Wellness Fair saw “great participation” from vendors and serves as a way to provide patients and staff with information about community services that may benefit them.
Sindoni stated that the Manor hopes to continue and grow the fair annually.
