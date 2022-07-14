SAYRE — The Williams family of companies recently announced the sale of Williams Lubricants, Inc. to Polsinello Lubricants, a family-owned company based in Rensselaer, N.Y. The deal closed July 12.
Williams Lubricants was started in 1958 as the commercial lubricant business unit of Williams Oil Company, Inc. Most recently headquartered in Sayre, Williams Lubricants was previously based in Towanda and Elmira, N.Y., respectively. The company serves customers in and around the I-90 corridor in New York and the I-80 corridor in Pennsylvania, providing more than 3,000 different lubricating products. According to Williams, current employees will be retained by Polsinello.
Williams president Randy Williams was quoted in a press release saying “It’s not easy saying goodbye to a business we’ve operated for 64 years, and the decision wasn’t made lightly.”
“It is a testament to the devotion and expertise of the Williams Lubricants staff to grow the business and keep our customers happy for more than six decades,” Williams continued. “The Lubricants business wouldn’t be possible without our customers, and we can’t thank them enough. Moving forward, this strategic sale allows us to focus on the growth and innovation of Dandy and the Williams Auto Group in an effort to carry the Williams Families of Companies forward.”
Polsinello Lubricants distributes wholesale lubricants and motor oils throughout much of the northeast, including New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
“The Polsinello family is excited and honored to carry on the Williams tradition of exceptional customer service,” said Polsinello president Matt Polsinello in the press release. “We welcome our new employees and customers to the Polsinello family.”
The sale of Williams Lubricants follows the March 2014 sale of the Williams Oil residential heating business to Energy Distribution Partners, which included the Williams’ divisions in Mansfield and Towanda. Williams Oil Company, Inc. will continue to operate its commercial business unit, providing petroleum fuel products to wholesale, dealers, and hundreds of independent fuel stations in Pennsylvania and New York.
