Williams Subaru of Sayre offered a fifth year of partnership to Bradford County Humane Society as its Share the Love hometown charity and via its Subaru Loves Pets event. Bradford County Humane Society was beyond happy to accept. Williams’ financial support has been substantial and has helped with the individual adoptions of many companion animals.

Williams Subaru’s Share the Love Program allows new car buyers to donate $250 to charity when they purchase their vehicle during an extended Christmas holiday season. This year, BCHS received a donation of $16,700 from the 2022-2023 Share the Love program. This program has provided over $54,000 over the last four years and helped BCHS make it through the bleak days of COVID shut downs.