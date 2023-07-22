Williams Subaru of Sayre offered a fifth year of partnership to Bradford County Humane Society as its Share the Love hometown charity and via its Subaru Loves Pets event. Bradford County Humane Society was beyond happy to accept. Williams’ financial support has been substantial and has helped with the individual adoptions of many companion animals.
Williams Subaru’s Share the Love Program allows new car buyers to donate $250 to charity when they purchase their vehicle during an extended Christmas holiday season. This year, BCHS received a donation of $16,700 from the 2022-2023 Share the Love program. This program has provided over $54,000 over the last four years and helped BCHS make it through the bleak days of COVID shut downs.
Williams Subaru of Sayre and Subaru of America also runs Subaru Loves Pets during October. The shelter is paid $100 per each adopted pet in the month of October. Subaru has been a great partner, going so far as to replace the roadside sign when it was hit, first by wind and then by a couple of cars.
Last year, BCHS staged the inaugural Fur Ball at the new Williams Subaru showroom. It was a successful, fun event in a unique and beautiful venue. The second annual Fur Ball is set for Sept. 30.
Almost every week another dog or cat is sponsored by Williams Subaru, which means that an approved adopter can take their new pet home for only the cost of the required license. About 60 pets have found their way to a happy home eased by these sponsorships. All the shelter animals agree, another year of partnership calls for celebration!
BCHS is a no-kill shelter and a United Way of Bradford County Agency.
