Williams Subaru donates to Guthrie Cancer Center

Williams Subaru of Sayre donated 150 new blankets to the Guthrie Cancer Center.

 Photo Provided

A special donation was made this week to the Guthrie Cancer Center by Williams Subaru in Sayre. As part of Subaru’s national “Loves to Care” campaign, cancer patients at Guthrie were the recipients of 150 new blankets donated as a symbol of community support while they fight the disease.

“We are so happy to be able to make this donation on behalf of Subaru to help brighten the days of cancer patients. Each year, our goal is to make a positive impact in the community, and this donation is a step towards achieving that,” said Patrick Whited, general manager for Williams Subaru of Sayre.