WINDHAM — A Windham resident is offering unique and personalized welcome home signs for local customers.
Karlee Jefferson makes crafts through her brand, Rustic Signs and Designs. The 21-year-old entrepreneur creates many signs with some shaped like cow and pig heads, and also makes some for weddings and bridal or baby showers.
“It all started in 2020 when my grandmother got my a cricket for Christmas and one day I sat down and tried it out,” Jefferson said.
She wasn’t sure how to do it at first, so she read some books and watched videos on YouTube until she perfected the craft. Jefferson’s family has a dairy farm in Windham, so she plays the dual role of both craftsperson and farmer. She milks cows in the early morning and cares for them throughout the day.
Jefferson described the sign-making process, which includes getting out the cricket and paper beforehand. Then, she selects an image and transfers it from computer to phone to the cricket itself, which prints it out.
“I got a piece of board and printed out a sticker. Ever since then, I went off from that and it’s been really good so far,” she said. “It’s a new hobby that I picked up and I am sure glad I started it, that’s for sure.”
She stated that business was slow last year and she was hardly getting orders until a recommendation came her way.
“One day our hoof trimmer that does our cows feet says to me ‘how’s the sign business going?’” Jefferson stated. “I said it’s going but very slow right now. He’s like ‘well listen here, write this down: happiness is being married to a hoof trimmer. Put that on a sign and you’ll sell lots.’”
She crafted the signs as suggested and he placed them on a Facebook page where 22 of them were instantly sold.
“Some went to the U.K. and Canada. I was so thankful he helped me out by doing that. He only made my business grow,” she said.
Jefferson would like to thank him for all of his help by acknowledging his business, Steve Wunderlich Hoof Care.
She stated that the crafts keep her busy and is now overwhelmed with orders since then. Currently, she has been working on her cow head-shaped signs for the Sullivan County Fair’s dairy awards and the Wyoming County Fair’s awards. She previously designed some signs for awards at the Troy Fair cow shows.
“I wanted to thank my family for the support and everything they do for me,” Jefferson said. “My sister, Katy, who helps me out so much. My dad, who cuts all my board for me — so thankful for that. My mom helping me paint (and) picking out stuff to make the signs. My grandma, for letting me use her garage and helping me paint. And thank you to my cousin, Carter, for always hauling all my signs to the craft show.”
Jefferson and her Rustic Signs and Designs can be seen at the Athens United Methodist Church’s craft show on Nov. 5.
For more information, call (570) 423-5295 or go online to the Rustic Signs and Designs’ Facebook page.
