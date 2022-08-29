WINDHAM — A Windham resident is offering unique and personalized welcome home signs for local customers.

Karlee Jefferson makes crafts through her brand, Rustic Signs and Designs. The 21-year-old entrepreneur creates many signs with some shaped like cow and pig heads, and also makes some for weddings and bridal or baby showers.

