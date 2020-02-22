SAYRE — During the celebration of Go Red for Women, a movement to help women realize the dangers of heart disease, Dr. Felice Reitknecht, the chief of cardiac surgery at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, explained 1 of 3 women’s deaths are attributed to cardiovascular disease.
While most women used to be under impression that cancer was claiming more lives, it is still cardiovascular disease which kills more women than all the cancers combined. That still holds true even after launching the campaign in 2004 and lowering the number of deaths due to heart disease in women from over 500,000 to 300,000, reported in 2017.
While there are a multitude of warning signs, most of them can’t predict an upcoming cardiovascular event unless the women are screened. Dr. Reitknecht stressed, “Get an initial screening and then her doctor will advise her,” as the best choice for anyone. Not just for those who believe that they may have heart problems, but for every woman. According to Dr. Reitknecht, heart disease can affect anyone.
“The most common thing is some chest discomfort. It can be pain in the chest, it can be just pressure in the chest. It can be back pain, it can be jaw pain, it can be neck pain.” Dr. Reitknecht elaborated, “Women sometimes have more unusual symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, sweating, fatigue as well as chest discomfort.”
As for why so many women still have trouble managing their health Dr. Reitknecht said, “One of the problems is women are the caregivers, they don’t pay attention to their own health, they pay attention to their kids and their husbands. You know everybody else and that was one of the points for Go Red for Women.”
She continued, “When I talk about know your risk factors, I’m talking about know your blood pressure, your sugar, your cholesterol. Extremely important because these things can be modified in most cases.” Dr. Reitknecht suggested, “There is a healthy heart diet which can be found on the American Heart Association site,” as one of the ways to help combat the risk factors.
Bringing up advances in the medical field concerning heart surgery, Dr. Reitknecht explained, “We now have an advanced procedure where we do not have to open the chest.” She then continued, “It’s extremely advantageous, they basically come in and get the procedure done and go home the next day. And they have no discomfort, no big healing, they get back to full function.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.