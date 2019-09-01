WYSOX – Bradford Towne Center in Wysox will soon be losing another store as Kmart will be permanently closing its doors by December, according to a recent article in USA Today.
The USA Today article, published on August 31, stated that the Wysox Kmart has been placed on the chopping block as part of a second wave of Sears and Kmart closures that total over 120 locations announced since October.
Company leaders have not yet released an official list of locations closing, but multiple news outlets nationwide have reported on the closures this week and some were posted on www.thelayoff.com, according to the USA Today article.
USA Today quoted a statement released by Kmart’s ownership TransformCo. that read announced that the company “cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term” and encouraged customers to “continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs.”
Kmart in Wysox is slated to close in “December or sooner” with liquidation sales expected to begin in mid-September, according to USA Today.
