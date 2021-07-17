TOWANDA – The Bradford County Branch YMCA has hosted several community pool days this summer. On these days the community can come enjoy the YMCA Towanda Borough pool free of charge.
This Sunday, will be a Community Pool Day with a twist. Scout Nemeth will be celebrating his ninth birthday this week. Scout’s mom, Randi Morse, gave him a few options for parties. Scout wanted to give all children in the community the chance to go swimming that may not otherwise be able to come or afford to go. Scout is inviting everyone to come to the pool weather permitting and free of charge on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Scout would also like to donate to the Bradford County Human Shelter. This idea came from a similar party his sister Teagan hosted at the YMCA Towanda Borough Pool a few years ago. He is asking that those attending, if they are able, bring a donation for the animals of the shelter. This donation could range from a can of food, treats, toys, kitty litter, and anything else the animals may need.
