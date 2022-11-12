TOWANDA — A new massage spa has opened in Towanda Borough to help improve the skincare and muscles of interested customers.
Zoe’s Zen Den, located at 525 Main St., offers services that include massages, facials and body waxing, as well as care for lashes and brows.
Owner Zoe Czajkowski stated that her business got started when Beauty & The Beard Salon owner Jessica Meneely was looking for a massage therapist to work for her in September. Her spa is right next door to the salon.
At the time, Czajkowski was working at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Pittsburgh. However, she quickly jumped on the opportunity, not only to work with Meneely, but to have her own shop that coordinates with hers.
Beforehand, Czajkowski studied massage therapy at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen, outside of Pittsburgh. She went on to study esthetics at Altoona Beauty School in Altoona, Pa. An esthetician is a professional who specializes in skincare.
“I’m pretty eager to do everything. I really care about what I do and how I treat people,” Czajkowski said.
She is a Towanda native who graduated from Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School in 2020, which she stated was tough due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she is happy to be back in her hometown and contribute to the community with her own local business.
Tuesday was the spa’s first day of business and Czajkowski stated that she had a productive day from the start with her first two clients.
“I had a client who got a facial and some waxing, and then another was a massage, so I got everything that I do in one day,” she said.
Stores hours are Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is closed on Fridays and Sundays.
To book at appointment, call (570) 250-0723. For more information, go to Zoe’s Zen Den’s Facebook page, follow on Instagram @zc_beauty, or email Zoeszenden@gmail.com.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.