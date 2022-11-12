TOWANDA — A new massage spa has opened in Towanda Borough to help improve the skincare and muscles of interested customers.

Zoe’s Zen Den, located at 525 Main St., offers services that include massages, facials and body waxing, as well as care for lashes and brows.

