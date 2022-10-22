CAMPVILLE, N.Y. — A Twin Tiers artist is designing a variety of multimedia artworks available for purchase, including portraits of customers’ beloved pets.

Zonia Clancy is based in Campville, N.Y. outside of Endicott, where she is creating art for people regionally and even internationally. Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Clancy moved to the United States and established her namesake brand, Zonia Clancy Fine Art. Her business combines her love of art and animals.

