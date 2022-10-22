CAMPVILLE, N.Y. — A Twin Tiers artist is designing a variety of multimedia artworks available for purchase, including portraits of customers’ beloved pets.
Zonia Clancy is based in Campville, N.Y. outside of Endicott, where she is creating art for people regionally and even internationally. Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Clancy moved to the United States and established her namesake brand, Zonia Clancy Fine Art. Her business combines her love of art and animals.
“Since I was young, I was your typical young girl who was obsessed with horses and wanted everything to do with them,” Clancy said.
Growing up, she started volunteering at her local animal shelter after adopting her dog there. She also volunteered her pet as a therapy dog to visit hospitals and nursing homes. This sparked her interest in pursuing veterinary medicine.
“I actually started [painting] about 10 years ago as a side project and it actually helped me pay my way through technician school to become a veterinary technician,” Clancy explained. “That was my plan, but as COVID-19 came along, things changed and our family grew. I realized that being able to put paint on canvas daily was what I really wanted to do.”
She found her way to the Twin Tiers when her husband started working as an E.R. physician for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. They have two young sons, as well as two border collies and four cats. Since the spring of 2021, she officially started her brand where people provide photos of their pets and commission artworks of them.
“I don’t have any formal art training and my work is self-taught,” she said. “There’s a lot of playing around and figuring out what works for me.”
To perfect her craft, she watches other artists and sees how they create their works on websites like YouTube.
Clancy’s style of art blurs realistic and abstract visuals together to make colors pop with a minimalist approach. For example, many of her portraits depict realistic looking pets with colorful, abstract-style backgrounds. She described her works as having both realism and whimsical qualities. She often uses acrylic paint on canvas or alcohol inks that dry fast, but has a high pigmented, watercolor look.
She has also branched out into digital art by making prints on her iPad using an app called Procreate. Clancy stated that this is a medium that’s easy to do around her kids since they cannot get into paints and papers.
Recently, she worked on a nursery series of prints depicting woodland creatures such as foxes, skunks, deer and raccoons.
“I couldn’t find art that I was interested in for my own baby,” Clancy expressed. “Something more gender neutral, but also a mature feel that they could grow up with over time. I have since realized that there is a need for that kind of artwork and a lot of people feel the same way.”
As a mother of two young children, Clancy tries to find the balance between motherhood and pursuing her creative profession.
“Some days I look like a standard stay-at-home mom,” she said. “There are days where I get up at 4:30 a.m. to do administrative work, clean up my website, get ads posted online and work on new prints and editing and then I get my kids up for the day. I try to do my marketing and social media updates in the brief moments between my kids’ needs.”
Despite busy days and unconventional work, Clancy stated that she is happy to make a living through her artistic abilities.
“As a kid, I always felt drawn to doing an art class in high school, but that was never my intent,” she said. “I never expected art to be my full time profession. I received my bachelor’s degree in sciences. I intended to go to medical school and had other plans in mind, but just the way things worked out, I kept finding myself coming back to my art and realized that’s where I needed to be.”
For more information on Zonia Clancy Fine Art, go to www.zoniaclancy.com or find its Facebook and Instagram pages @zoniaclancyfineart.
Clancy’s artwork can also be found at Black Cat Gallery located at 214 Front St., Owego, N.Y., or at Shops of 607 inside Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, N.Y.
