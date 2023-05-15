(The Center Square) – Pennsylvanians may soon get a break from cell phone taxes, but other fees could eventually eclipse those savings and drive bills up – in perpetuity.

At least, that’s how House Republicans see it. Appropriations Committee Minority Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, said that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s plan to cut cellphone taxes and raise 911 fees in line with the consumer price index will make any perceived savings short-lived.