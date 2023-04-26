Committee warned of lurking taxpayer cost for plugging wells

In this April 23, 2010, file photo, workers move a section of well casing into place at a Chesapeake Energy natural gas well site near Burlington, Pa., in Bradford County.

 AP Photo/Ralph Wilson

(The Center Square) – In a Monday hearing, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee was warned of the lurking taxpayer cost for plugging orphaned and abandoned wells.

While current policy caps bonds on conventional oil and gas wells at $2,500, the actual cost of plugging an abandoned one is much higher – $30,000 or more.