Alparon Park was rocking on Wednesday night as the Troy Fair held its annual concert. This year’s show featured local musicians Justin Raynor and Chris Warren as the opening act, followed by legendary country music artist Travis Tritt.
Country legend rocks Troy Fair stage
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Ronald Wayne “Ron” Willey, 79
- Glenn C. Gerould, 74
- Jeanne Elizabeth (Ayers) Wilber, 93
- Mary Rita Jackson Warren, 91
- Woman faces drug charges following arrest at Troy Motel
- Margaret (Peggy) Hoodak, 89
- Larry R. Forrest, 74
- Towanda wrestling founder Ed Branish's legacy goes well beyond the mat
- Bruce H. Yeagle, 94
- New faces at The Daily Review
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.