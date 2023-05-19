SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Sullivan County-based war museum is gearing up for an event dedicated to veterans.
The Endless Mountains War Memorial Museum will hold a veterans tribute and open house at 103 Main St. in Sonestown on Saturday, May 27. The museum will also celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Museum tours will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and speakers will deliver presentations at the event. Food and drink will be available as well. Although there is no charge, donations are encouraged and accepted.
In attendance will be World War II veteran Charles Brooking and Vietnam War veterans Bob Smith and Cary Rhodomoyer. They will share stories of their time in the service with attendees.
Museum staff encourages the public to see the museum and all of the work conducted inside it. Staff have created new displays that include military vehicles and a howitzer.
“Please come and help us pay our respect and meet one of our greatest generation,” the museum stated. “There are very few remaining and let our Vietnam veterans know we will never forget their service and sacrifice to preserve our freedoms that we enjoy every day of our lives.”
On Sunday, May 28, the museum will hold a fundraiser auction at 1 p.m. with a preview at 11 a.m. Proceeds will go towards completing the museum building’s expansion and restoration.
For more information, call the museum at (570) 482-2610 or email craftj@epix.net.
