Horizon Farm Credit, a farm loan cooperative with more than a dozen offices sprawling across four states, announced that its JumpStart grant program is now open for applications.
The Jump Start grant program provides grant funding to help new farmers establish and grow their operations. The JumpStart program awards $10,000 to top applicants in the start-up phase of business and is part of the larger, comprehensive Grow Ahead program, which provides additional resources and support for those just starting out in agriculture.
The program is designed specifically for new agriculturalists, an intention reflected in the parameters of application. Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years of age or older as of July 31, 2023, must have two years or less of farming experience (or be planning to begin farming within the next two years), and must reside in Horizon Farm Credit’s territory, which covers swaths of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.
“Beginning farmers represent the future of our industry,” said Tom Truitt, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Farm Credit.
“Farm Credit is pleased to offer JumpStart grants as part of the Association’s ongoing, holistic support of these producers,” he continued. “The start-up funding provided by these grants go a long way toward helping these new farmers pursue their dreams and realize long-term financial success.”
Those that wish to apply are encouraged to visit horizonfc.com/jumpstart. Applications will be accepted through July 31, and there is no cost to apply.
This year, 15 JumpStart grants for the amount of $10,000 will be awarded. For more information, email learning@horizonfc.com. There is currently a Horizon Farm Credit location at 24668 US Route 6 in Towanda.
