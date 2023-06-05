Horizon Farm Credit, a farm loan cooperative with more than a dozen offices sprawling across four states, announced that its JumpStart grant program is now open for applications.

The Jump Start grant program provides grant funding to help new farmers establish and grow their operations. The JumpStart program awards $10,000 to top applicants in the start-up phase of business and is part of the larger, comprehensive Grow Ahead program, which provides additional resources and support for those just starting out in agriculture.