First responders blast 'adversarial' state EMS bureau

Ambulances and fire trucks parked outside the Radnor Fire Company in Wayne, PA.

 Center Square Photo/Anthony Hennen

(The Center Square) — No EMS-related hearing in the General Assembly is complete without legislators and testifiers sounding the alarm over a system in crisis.

At a Senate Health and Human Services hearing on Tuesday, these warnings and more echoed in the Capitol.