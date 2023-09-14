spotlight-laptop

An illustration of a person crying next to a laptop.

 For Spotlight PA/Daniel Fishel
STATE COLLEGE — A yearlong investigation by Spotlight PA and the Centre Daily Times found deep-rooted flaws in Penn State’s once-praised system of compliance offices and reforms implemented in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

