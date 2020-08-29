JOHNSTOWN— The Met Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund has one grant of up to $340,000 available to support an applied research-and-development project in Pennsylvania. Projects located within the territories served by the Met Ed or Penelec electric companies will receive preference.
The goal of the funding is to support a project that drives down energy consumption and closes the gap on the cost difference between traditional energy technologies and renewables, thereby making renewables a more attractive option for new infrastructure investments across the Commonwealth.
With this grant, the Met Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund aims to support a project that tests and/or pilots technologies and applications. The monies are not intended for building retrofits and/or system/component installations.
To be considered, a project should impact at least one of the following categories:
• Battery storage tied to renewables and/or resiliency
• Grid resiliency with an emphasis on advanced controls for economically integrating renewables into the grid
• Hydroelectric power
• Carbon capture and storage, with greater interest in projects that repurpose captured carbon in a way that decreases energy consumption
• Other breakthrough technology resulting in a significant reduction of kilowatt hours, driving down energy consumption
All applicants must be located in Pennsylvania and fit into one of the following categories:
• Educational institutions
• Applied research centers
• Early stage start-ups (new LLCs or branches of existing corporations, not individuals)
The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, 2020. To learn more and/or apply, use the Access Code R&DRFP2020 at this link: https://www.grantinterface.com/Process/Apply?urlkey=cfalleghenies.
More information, as well as maps and zip codes of areas serviced by Met Ed and Penelec, is available at www.metedpenelecsef.org or cfalleghenies.org/penelec-sustainable-energy-fund-2. Or you can go to cfalleghenies.org, scroll to the “Special Initiatives” at the bottom of the page and choose “Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund.”
For further information about the application process, contact Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Associate Director Angie Berzonski at aberzonski@cfalleghenies.org or (814) 315-2982. The Met Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund reserves the right to withdraw and/or reformat this grant proposal request and/or process at its sole discretion.
The Metropolitan Edison Company Sustainable Energy Fund of Berks County Community Foundation and the Pennsylvania Electric Company Sustainable Energy Fund of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies distribute money in the form of grants and investments for a variety of projects within the territories originally served by the two electric companies. The two funds share an advisory committee and are known in the singular as the Met Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund.
