Hemp and Pennsylvania's 'bio-based future'

Hemp products, such as in flooring and construction material, are shown off at a U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored event on Pennsylvania hemp and creating a bio-based economy.

 Center Square Photo

(The Center Square) — A circle of farmers in Pennsylvania have embraced hemp as state and federal money encourages growth of the industry.

With government support, farmers troubleshoot how hemp plays a role in the production of textiles, paper, automotive bio-composites, and construction projects.