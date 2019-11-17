HERRICKVILLE – What was the favorite food of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? What is the name of Prince William’s daughter? What chess piece cannot move in a straight line?
Those were some of the perplexing questions guests had to sift through their brains Saturday night at the annual Herrickville Fire Company Trivia Night, held in the firefighters’ social hall. Drawing a roomful of visitors, the fun event raised money for the company.
“It’s just something that we like to do every year,” helper Brenda Ferguson explained as she worked at the ticket table by the door. She later reported 17 teams had signed up, including about 80 people. The attendance set a record.
Besides the contest, the night included a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and refreshments, such as chili made by company President Rusty Decker. “It’s a good fund-raiser,” Decker commented as he stood in the kitchen. “And we have pretty good turnout, normally.” Helpers Lori Schools and Bob Farley made the potato soup and chicken noodle soup, respectively, he reported.
The law firm of Niemiec, Smith and Pellinger sponsored the evening.
“We’ve done this for about six or seven years,” Frank Niemiec explained, pausing as he ate his chili. “We like to help the local fire companies,” and the firm has held trivia contests in Wysox and Wyalusing and plans one in Athens this January.
“My firm pays for all the costs. We do all the administrative work,” he said, and all the money goes to the fire company.
“If these volunteers can come out in the middle of the night” – only half-dressed, in the freezing cold – “and risk their lives” … well, this is the least supporters can do, he declared.
Niemiec’s son, Michael, is also a lawyer and has helped with similar trivia nights elsewhere. “That’s where we got the idea,” the elder Niemiec said. “And it’s worked out great.” Every year, the lawyer said, “the people in the Herrickville area come out and give 100 percent.” They’re community-minded and work hard, he believes. “These are the people that this country was built on!”
The law firm includes the two Niemiecs, Scott Pellinger and Mark Smith. Signs for the law firm and First Abstract Agency, its real estate branch, stood in the front of the room.
With names like “Jabberwocky,” “The Fit, The Fat and the Elderly,” and “Go For It,” teams included one to six people. Questions would be displayed on a screen, and teams would write their answers on slips of paper and take them to the judges. In the end, the winner would receive a plaque.
Betsy Blaine attended her first Herrickville trivia night two years ago. “And it was fun,” she said. Saturday she was back.
Stacey Segur and Tina Tillotson came all the way up from Canton. They like to check out trivia contests around the area. “I don’t know if we’re going to win or not,” Tillotson admitted.
“We lose, but we come every year,” Russell O’Neal of Herrickville stated.
The Rev. Jason Laudermilch of Herrickville was a trivia night rookie. “I don’t know if we have a very strong strategy,” he said when asked his team’s battle plan. To him, it was more for fun.
“Well, this is where it’s happening!” Evelyn Sherburn of Towanda declared.
“We really like the ones that Frank and his office put on,” she continued. So, she wound her way up the curving, hilly roads to Herrickville. Besides, the gauntlet had been thrown — and her team would not back down.
And, oh yes … the answers are: pizza, Charlotte and knight. Did you get them?
