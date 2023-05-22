How Local Government Works: Are government officials’ personal social media posts public records?

How Local Government Works series illustration

 For Spotlight PA/Dan Nott

How Local Government Works is a series that focuses on issues and trends in Pennsylvania local governments and provides tools for readers to hold their local officials accountable.

A recent court decision raised the bar for when a government official’s personal social media posts are public records, and will likely make it more burdensome and costly for Pennsylvanians to get their hands on this information.

