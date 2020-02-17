FORKSVILLE — While the Polar Bear Plunge serves as a favorite part of Winterfest for many of the event’s attendees, it isn’t the only arctic animal that is featured during the event! Cindy Eddy’s sled dogs have become a beloved part of the festival as well.
The Plunge certainly steals guest’s breath, but Eddy’s sled dogs have stolen attendees hearts as they have become an annual part of Winterfest, returning year after year to give sleigh pulling demonstrations and warm snuggles.
Eddy, of Butler, Pennsylvania, has been involved in racing sled dogs for 33 years after getting her start in the sport when she was given a husky by a boyfriend (which she said she later ditched, but kept the dog) while living in Pittsburgh.
Eddy stated that she had trouble with her husky running away and was told that it “needed a job, so she began registering it in weight-pulling competitions, which later led to racing.
Sled dog racing became a full family affair for Eddy as her children helped her race and her son later competed himself.
When not on the course, Eddy runs a husky rescue where she takes aggressive young huskies and incorporates them into her pack of 25 of her own dogs to help them adjust, and then re-homes them.
When not at Winterfest in Sullivan County, Eddy races throughout New York, Pennsylvania and other northern states.
