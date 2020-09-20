Ideas are closer than you think. Finding them may be simpler too. The trick may be slowing down enough to notice them. The normal pace of our culture today squashes clear thinking, keeping us bound in shallow information on anything we want to search for. Consider this an invitation to get out of the rut.
We are all familiar with our own way of doing things. This is productive for a while but without realizing it, we create ruts, making it difficult to turn when we needed. One simple, daily exercise each of us can do is ask someone else the question – “How do you do it?”. Here is a simple test for ruts you may be blind to: Do you spend more energy telling others how to do it, or asking how you can do it better?
I remember helping an experienced farmer plan and build a several hundred-thousand-dollar infrastructure investment. One day we hopped in the car and spent the better part of a day driving around Danville, PA, visiting three different farms asking them how they like to do it. Months later when his project was complete, he said, “The best investment I made in this project was the day we spent visiting those farms.” Ideas for the asking.
Around 1882, Russel Conwell preached a sermon which famously became known as Acres of Diamonds. He tells of an enterprising young man who knows there are diamonds to be found and spends every last resource including those gained by the sale of his own property, traveling the world in search of diamonds. In the end, tattered, torn and alone, he learns that beneath the ground once his, has been discovered one of the richest deposits of diamonds ever known. He submits that our creator places right before each of us everything we need to make an increase sufficient for one’s own needs and plenty to share with others. He provides some insight into how to notice it. He even offers some good business insight for farmers.
In his book “The Noticer,” Andy Andrews tells stories of a man named Jones who makes life altering impacts on one life at a time simply because he notices. He has and takes time to observe and ask questions. “I notice things” Jones says — things in plain sight that people usually don’t see. He too gives insight into how our blindness is removed.
So, this is your invitation to notice something in plain sight that you have yet to see. A new way to get a job done. A change to be embraced. Something to let go of. Time or money to be saved. An increase to be made. A breakthrough that really is possible. The roadblock might not be the resource you think is lacking. The key may be the truth right before you waiting to be discovered.
