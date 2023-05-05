HERRICK TOWNSHIP -- A juvenile male was killed in an altercation with Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the PSP.
According to the press release, state troopers were dispatched to a wooded area in Herrick Township at approximately 4:56 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a juvenile male subject with a handgun.
"As troopers arrived on scene, they encountered the subject and gave numerous verbal orders for the individual to drop the weapon," the press release said.
According to police, the subject did not comply with the verbal orders and "immediately presented himself as an imminent threat to the responding troopers."
One state trooper discharged his weapon to "stop the action of the subject," police said.
The subject was struck and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was immediately rendered aid and was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, according to the press release.
The juvenile male later succumbed to his injuries.
Troop P, Wilkes-Barre and Laporte stations are investigating, along with the Bradford Couny District Attorney's Office.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
