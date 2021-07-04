SAYRE — An 11-year old caught a 28 inch grass carp to become the first grand champion of the First Annual Penn-York Valley Fishing Derby at the Sayre Pond on Brock Street on Saturday.
The business associations of Sayre, Athens and Waverly hosted the event together to promote their local businesses and encourage outdoor activities.
The grand champion prize was awarded to 11-year-old Hunter Williams for catching the largest fish out of any other participant that day.
Fishing Derby Co-Chair Kelly McElhaney was enthusiastic about the turnout since the organizers anticipated 20 to 30 kids at first but now have about 100 registrations.
“We have a lot of natural resources both in our towns and our surrounding communities,” she said. “This event is a great reminder that we can enjoy the local area and we don’t have to travel a long distance.”
Fishing Derby Co-Chair Dr. Eric Knolles said the process of setting up the event was a team effort, especially with McElhaney’s support.
“This is a great opportunity to get your kids together and have three communities working together to do something nice for kids,” said Knolles.
Rick Gowan is a member of the Sayre Elks and worked at the measuring station where the kids sent their fish catches over to him for proper measurements to determine the winner based on fish size.
Gowan said that it was nice that all the kids showed up and could take part in a public event outdoors instead of being inside all day.
Other award winners included the three to six year old age group with first place winner Ducky Fitzpatrick with a 17 inch carp, second place winner Norah Hadlock with a 13 inch bass and third place Kaden Nichols with a 10 inch bullhead.
The seven to 10 year olds had first place winner Chase Gomboz with a 17 inch grass carp, second place winner Cartyr Wells with a nine inch bass and third place winner Olivia Dowd with a nine inch bullhead.
The 11 to 14 years old had first place winner Owen Parker with an 11 inch large mouth bass, second place winner Skyler Young with an 11 inch bullhead and third place Orlando Goodwin with a seven and a half inch bass.
