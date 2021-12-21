The human experience is adapting to change, and it seems everything from telecommunications to grocery shopping has changed in the last two years. The COVID pandemic has thrust modern technology into the forefront of people’s lives. Standing at that forefront is local farmers market website Delivered Fresh.
Launched in 2018, Delivered Fresh has been working to connect local agricultural producers with customers. “The internet has really leveled the playing field.” said founder David Nowacoski, “If I wanted to start a grocery store I’d need a 40,000 sq. ft. building filled with products because that’s what people expect. But to compete digitally I just need to run a website, and I can do that.”
Delivered Fresh now operates in eight counties with over 60 local farms and producers.
They’ve run print and radio ads, as well as promoted posts on social media and publish a weekly newsletter read by thousands of customers to get the word out regarding their operation.
When asked how the recent pandemic has shifted things at his operation, Nowacoski said, “We’ve had to make a lot of changes. In the first week of when COVID was in the news our sales jumped 500% in one week.”
Customers were looking for an alternative to in-person grocery shopping and Delivered Fresh adapted to the increased demand.
The business runs three delivery trucks a day now, picking up products on site and delivering them directly to consumers. Routing software allows them to track their trucks in real time.
Drivers will mark a delivery complete and the software then sends an automatic email to the customer letting them know about the delivery — in order to facilitate contact-less service.
Delivered Fresh has benefitted from the “post-COVID local awareness” as Nowacoski calls it, as consumers pay more attention to where their products come from.
Recent inflation, caused by supply chain issues suffered by big brands, has helped as well.
His family farm, Windstone Landing Farm, produces free range chickens, but they were never able to compete with big box store prices until recently when chicken prices surged. Nowacoski also stated that their current prices for steak are better than prices at some local grocery stores, due to shortages and plant shutdowns around the nation.
Regarding current operations, Nowacoski reports Delivered Fresh has expanded its purview, attempting to “fill all the holes” traditionally held by grocery stores.
They’ve even started marketing products like beard oils and soaps and lotions, all made locally.
Throughout the ups and downs, Nowacoski and his team continue to use new technologies to serve their customers and in Nowacoski’s own words, “connecting and empowering local farmers” along the way.
