Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone has declared a tab war between the Canton Warriors and the Troy Trojans, and both districts have officially accepted the friendly competition amongst the schools.
What’s a tab war? For the month of October these two school districts will be collecting aluminum can pull tabs. The school with most pounds collected will have bragging rights along with a custom made tab trophy ￼ being created by Troy’s Jeff Palmer.
Why the month of October? There is The Old Shoe football game that takes place every year at the end of October between these two rival schools.
“It is our hope this will encourage more school spirit around the game and bring the communities together for this worthwhile cause annually,” said organizers.
Why aluminum pull tabs? The Ronald McDonald House collects these tabs and cashes them in at a local recycling center. The Ronald McDonald House counts on these payments to help with their daily operations.
Why is Kid’s Can’t Fight Cancer Alone facilitating this war? The Ronald McDonald House is a necessary home away from home for children and many families in the area for when their infant, toddler, child or teen is admitted to the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
“We sincerely feel this was a great way to initiate generosity to all the children of our area needing the Ronald McDonald House,” organizers said.
Both school districts will start the War today and it will end Oct. 29. The trophy presentation to the winning school will occur at Miller A. Moyer Field during halftime of The Old Shoe Game.
“We encourage the communities of Canton and Troy to rally behind your districts and help them by dropping off aluminum tabs during this time,” organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.