1.4 million Pennsylvanians asked to vote by mail. Here’s what that means for Election Week 2022 counting.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of State show the vast majority of the requests for absentee and mail ballots — roughly 70% — came from registered Democrats.

 For Spotlight PA/Matt Smith
HARRISBURG — More than 1.4 million people in Pennsylvania requested to vote by mail for the Nov. 8 election, but county officials don’t expect it to take several days to complete the count like in 2020 when the slow pace was used to cast unfounded doubt on the integrity of the results.