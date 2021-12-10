10 new COVID-19 cases at Correctional Facility

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford County Correctional Facility has had three positive COVID-19 cases among employees and seven among female inmates since last month’s Prison Board meeting, according to Warden Donald Stewart.
In an update to the Prison Board Thursday morning, Stewart said the inmates are still in quarantine, but no hospitalizations were required.
The current coronavirus plan for the jail consists of the use of personal protective equipment, social distancing, proper housekeeping and the testing of inmates.
The most recent COVID-19 surge at the jail was first reported on Sept. 9 and included five employees and 52 inmates testing positive that week. The jail quarantined these inmates while confining 60 additional close contacts to their cells. Over the month that followed, there were 55 new inmate cases and six employee cases. As of the Oct. 14 Prison Board meeting, 30 inmates remained in quarantine while one employee was out of work.
On Nov. 10, Deputy Warden Pete Quattrini said since the October meeting, there had been no new COVID-19 cases among inmates and one employee, a corrections officer, who tested positive around two weeks prior.
