A $10 million contract between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Feeding Pennsylvania signifies a drastic increase for the purchase of surplus food from the state’s farmers to help those in need.
The recently announced contract is part of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System program, which began around five years ago with $1 million and was increased to $1.5 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, according to the Department of Agriculture. This year’s drastic increase is due to funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, with half of the contracted allocation directed solely to the purchase of diary products.
“If there’s anything worse than the waste of fresh, local food and the labor of love from Pennsylvania farmers, it’s the hunger that more than two million Pennsylvanians are facing every day as we fight COVID-19,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “This is $10 million in relief for Pennsylvania farmers who have lost markets but have not swayed in their commitment to nourishing our commonwealth. It’s $10 million in fresh, local food to go on the plates of families who were unsure of where their next meal would come from.”
“Feeding Pennsylvania is proud to administer the CARES Act Funding under the PASS program,” said Jane Clements-Smith, executive director of Feeding Pennsylvania. “On behalf of the charitable food network, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Wolf Administration and General Assembly for making this critical investment that will support Pennsylvania agriculture while providing fresh and nutritious food to families facing hunger.
COVID-19 has led to a significant increase in food insecurity across Pennsylvania, and our food banks continue to work diligently to ensure that no one in Pennsylvania is denied access to food.”
Feeding Pennsylvania is also in the process of setting up an Ag Advisory Council to explore how food banks can better partner with farmers and processors, as well to learn more about the challenges they have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the department.
The PASS program has provided more than 12 million pounds of food to date through charitable providers in all counties.
