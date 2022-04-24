TOWANDA BOROUGH – Runners and walkers raced across Towanda Borough to benefit a regional school and its students Saturday.
The 10th Annual North Rome Christian School’s Eagle Run 5K/10K took place at the Independent Baptist Church on a cloudy and cool morning.
Participants were free to run a 5K or 10K and even walk a distance that started in the church parking lot. The course went between York Avenue and Merrill Parkway before participants crossed the finish line in the church parking lot.
5K first place finisher Graham Wanck stated that the course was more challenging than expected, but still good overall.
“There were a lot more hills than I imagined,” he said. “Still, it was a good challenge and I’m happy to be a part of this run.”
The event also featured multiple auctions and food dishes. Chicken barbecue was cooked outside and the smoke filtered across the parking lot as people filtering into the building to be served. Inside the church, there was a bake sale where people could obtain multiple sweets. Around 70 items could be won in a silent auction, while over 100 items were in a Chinese auction.
“All proceeds will benefit the school and goes towards their general fund,” said Lee Ann Carmichael, the former school administrator.
Any extra money raised will go towards purchasing the old Ulster-Sheshequin elementary school building that the school hopes to move into, Carmichael stated.
She was there to aid and assist organizers with all facets of the event. Carmichael administered the very first Eagle Run and she was happy to see the event continue its mission of helping students.
“Former school students are parents now and they volunteer here, so that’s great,” she said. “We are always blessed by community members that help us every year.”
