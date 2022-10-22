11 Pennsylvanians on the candidates for governor and US Senate, and why some are still undecided

Building a winning electoral coalition in Pennsylvania is hard.

Stacy Naulty will vote for a third-party candidate for governor, but has no qualms about voting for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz.
Lyne Daniels plans to vote for Republican Doug Mastriano for governor, mostly because he’s “not Josh Shapiro.”
Some Democrats in Philadelphia aren't jazzed about Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman.
Two Democrats who spoke to Spotlight PA have voted for GOP candidates in the past, but will pick Josh Shapiro for governor over Doug Mastriano this time around.