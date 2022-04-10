ORWELL TOWNSHIP — A 5K that races for cancer awareness took off again this year to benefit its recipients in the Twin Tiers.
The 13th Annual Pink Panther 5K was held at Northeast Bradford High School on a rainy Saturday morning.
The race continued its fundraising tradition by raising money for Traci’s Hope, a breast-cancer support group. The organization is a nonprofit fund for people fighting breast cancer in the counties of Broome, Bradford, Susquehanna and Tioga, according to its Facebook page.
The event’s first two years raised money for the National Honor Society only, but organizers expanded it to help Traci’s Hope. The annual race has helped raise around $10,000 for cancer awareness, according to National Honor Society Advisor Sandy Morris.
“It’s nice to come back here after a year to see familiar faces and some new ones too,” she said. “I’m grateful that all of you decided to come out.”
Dozens of runners were all smiles and ready to run as they lined up and proceeded to endure the course around the school.
First place finisher John Johnson said that the course is a steady one despite the rainy weather creating a muddy terrain that he didn’t mind. He has participated in the Pink Panther 5K multiple times and stated that running in the race is a good way to start the spring season.
