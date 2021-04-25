144 new cases of COVID-19 have reported in Bradford County this week

More than 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bradford County this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the county to a total of 4,598 positive cases since March of 2020.
The DOH has recorded 340 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County since April 10, with 144 of those cases having been reported over the last week, bringing the total number of probable COVID-19 cases in Bradford County since last spring to 936.
There have been 63 probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County, according to the DOH in the last two weeks, 18 of which have been recorded since last Saturday.
Eighty six COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Bradford County since March of 2020, though no new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by the DOH in Bradford County in the last two weeks.
The number of residents of long term care facilities in Bradford County that have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March moved from 320 to 318 in the last week, according to the DOH.
The DOH reported one new positive COVID-19 case was reported in a staff member of a long term care facility in Bradford County, bringing the total number of positive cases in staff to 82 since last spring.
No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in residents of long term care facilities in Bradford County since Feb. 23. There have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths of residents of long term care facilities in the county since March of 2020.
According to the DOH, 4,456 individuals have received partial COVID-19 vaccinations in Bradford County and 11,107 individuals have received full vaccinations.
