TROY — The 146th Annual Troy Fair ended its many festivities Saturday and concluded another year of high turnouts with new features and musical acts.
Saturday featured the demolition derby and the fair’s Kids Day where children could enter for a chance to win a bicycle and receive free helmets. There was also the Dueling Pianos musical act.
Classic attractions returned like the truck pull on Monday night, the tractor pull on Tuesday, while Woodcarver Dennis Beach and the Rosaire’s Royal Racers were at the fair throughout the week. A new attraction consisted of the Cool Zoo, which showed exotic animals such as a baby alligator, parrots, tortoises and kangaroos to people.
Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins stated that this year’s fair was good overall with great weather, besides rain on Thursday. She stated that attendance is on track to be similar to last year’s number of around 54,000 people. Sold out events included Thursday’s Bull Ride Mania and Friday night’s Demolition Derby event.
“One unique thing this year was the free concert with Thompson Square. They are usually a ticket that is $45 to $55, but we were able to have them as a free show included in the $10 admission ticket,” Jenkins said. “We always put on a lot of entertainment, but nothing to the level of a national act like them.”
Travis Tritt was another big country music singer this year. He performed on Wednesday and local entertainer Justin Raynor was his opening act. Aaron Kelly also performed during the week.
FFA animal shows were held throughout the week that featured the county’s young men and women continuing the fair’s tradition of agricultural promotion and excellence.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.