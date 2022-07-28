TROY — The 146th Troy Fair had Bradford County emergency personnel inside the Lower Meadow large tent in an effort to inform the public about their many services.
Fair attendees had the opportunity to stop by and thank emergency workers for their work and learn about fire safety, community organizations and could even meet a county Sheriff’s deputy.
Bradford County Emergency Management was present at the event with representation from county EMA intern Owen Williams and Public Safety Administrative Assistant Jessica Tice. They were conducting outreach and handing out emergency preparedness information to attendees.
“I’m loving my job, it’s pretty important work and it makes me feel like I’m doing something that matters,” Williams said.
He has been working on dam mitigation, flooding zones and making the emergency notification system called Code Red accessible to residents in the event of a dam breakage.
Williams noted that county EMA works diligently with 911 dispatch to make sure fire, EMS services, ambulances and hospitals are all operational to keep the county safe.
Also at the event were Wendy Smith and William Smith of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus who were showcasing the need for EMT workers.
“We are here to encourage people to pursue healthcare jobs that can do a lot of good for the public,” said Wendy Smith.
They promoted the Healthcare Explorer Group, which is a program open to students ages 14 to 20 who aspire to become a first responder. For more information about the program, call 607-743-6899
Both promoted the Emergency Medical Technician Program that teaches entry-level skills to attendees. The program will be held every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus from Aug. 27 to Dec. 17. The program has a cost of $925. For more information, call 717-780-2414 or go online to hack.edu/EMT.
