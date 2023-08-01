TROY – The 147th Troy Fair’s weeklong events concluded Saturday as fairgoers sought entertainment from its many amusement rides, animal shows and other activities.

Saturday’s theme was Kids Day, where people could obtain free helmets and have the chance to win one of two new bicycles. The Agsploration Station featured “Thank a Farmer Day.” The Troy Fair Junior Fair Board shared agriculture facts with fairgoers and promoted agriculture-related interactive activities. There was also the youth breeding rabbit show in the small arena, as well as the open dairy show for Holstein cows in the large arena.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.