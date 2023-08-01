TROY – The 147th Troy Fair’s weeklong events concluded Saturday as fairgoers sought entertainment from its many amusement rides, animal shows and other activities.
Saturday’s theme was Kids Day, where people could obtain free helmets and have the chance to win one of two new bicycles. The Agsploration Station featured “Thank a Farmer Day.” The Troy Fair Junior Fair Board shared agriculture facts with fairgoers and promoted agriculture-related interactive activities. There was also the youth breeding rabbit show in the small arena, as well as the open dairy show for Holstein cows in the large arena.
Musician Cody Clayton Eagle performed multiple country music songs in the lower meadow pavilion, while the demolition derby took place at the grandstands in the evening.
A musical performance on Friday included American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly, The Voice finalist Jimmy Mowery and local artist Clark Jackson on the lower meadow pavilion. Jackson won the chance to perform at the Troy Fair through “The American Idol Meets The Voice Talent Search” held at Alpalon Park from April 29 to 30.
Country music singer Chris Janson performed in concert Wednesday evening as the 147th Troy Fair’s major musical act. Jackson also won the chance to be the opening act for Janson’s concert.
Popular attractions returned to the grandstands, such as the tractor pulls and bull riding. Entertainment throughout the week included Erich Cawalla & Friends, B2Wins, Glenn Miller the “One Man Band” and magician TJ Hill.
There were around 50,000 attendees at this year’s fair, which is the typical average per year, according to Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins.
“It was a great fair. I think there was a great variety of vendors and entertainment,” Jenkins said. “People had a great time with all the shows and what we had going on.”
Despite recently finishing up this year’s festivities, Jenkins stated that fair organizers are already focused on getting next year’s fair ready. On the Troy Fair’s website, there is already a countdown to the days, hours, minutes and even seconds to the fair in 2024.
“The big question is: what’s your date for next year’s fair?” Jenkins said.
For those interested to know, the 148th Troy Fair is expected to take place from July 22 to 27, 2024.
For more information, visit online at the Troy Fair’s Facebook page or its website at troyfair.com.
