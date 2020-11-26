The 14th annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot is going virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Annual Giving and Special Events Officer Nichole Cocco said that last year was the first year that Guthrie officially took over the event from Race Director Beth Herbst. After 12 years of running it, she handed the race over to Guthrie for its legacy to continue, according to Cocco.
“She did a Thanksgiving morning 5k that became a complete community tradition,” Cocco said, “It started as a smaller 5k and it grew to have over 1,000 participants.”
She noted that the race was currently the largest 5k in Bradford County.
The proceeds of the race have always gone to places in need within the community, and Cocco said that when the race went to Guthrie, they kept the same mission to benefit the place that had the greatest need and would resonate with the race participants.
Proceeds for this year’s race will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund. The fund is meant to help with the financial burdens that surround a cancer diagnosis.
According to Cocco, they’re expecting to raise over $18,000.
“The reason we’re able to raise so much for the fund is not only because of the generous runners that sign up for our run but it’s because of the amazing sponsors who come in to donate to the race every year,” she said.
The organizers of the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot specifically thanked Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, their title sponsor since 2019 for their substantial donation to the race.
“This race really felt very important to the community, to Guthrie, and to the cancer patients that really relied on the proceeds from this particular race to help them throughout the year with their financial needs,” Cocco said, “We knew we couldn’t cancel the race. That was not an option.”
Back in March, organizers had no idea that the country would still be under the same restrictions due to COVID-19.
Cocco explained that a lot of races in 2020 have transitioned to virtual runs.
“Your traditional race is to gather together at s start line and to run your race course and come to a finish line, and there is so much to be said about that,” she said, “We can’t wait to get back to those kinds of races. A virtual race still has the same fun and comradery.”
Even if runners aren’t coming home to Bradford County for Thanksgiving, they can participate in their local neighborhoods, on their treadmills at home, or anywhere that they feel safe from the virus.
She said that race participants can go to the Sayre Turkey Trot Facebook page and post their pictures as they are completing their 3.1 miles for their 5k from wherever safe location they choose.
“Those who want to post pictures to the Sayre Turkey Trot page will be eligible to win prizes in fun categories like “best costume photo” and “best little turkey” if you have a little one who likes to run with you,” Cocco said.
Participants are not required to post photos and the completion of the 5k will be based on an honor system.
Cocco said that participants who register for the race and finish their 5k will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a unique race bib for the Guthrie Sayre Turkey trot.
The first 150 participants that register will also receive a finisher medal.
The keepsakes will give runners a way to remember the unconventional 5k they ran in during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
To donate to Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, find more information about the photo contests, and to register for the race, go to www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot.
