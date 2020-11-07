Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 and one more COVID-19 related death was reported in Bradford County on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The PDOH has reported 978 positive cases, 76 probable cases and 11,033 negative cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Pennsylvania currently has a recovery rate of 31.2.
Nineteen total COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by PDOH since spring.
Bradford County has seen an influx of 411 positive cases of COVID-19 since two weeks ago when the PDOH logged 567 positive cases in the county since spring and has increased 204 positive cases since last Friday when the PDOH reported 774 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The count of COVID-19 related deaths has increased by 10 over the last two weeks as nine deaths were reported in the county on Oct. 23.
One more positive COVID-19 case and two of the recent COVID-19 related deaths have been linked to nursing or long term care facilities in the county. No more cases have been recorded in facility staff members.
Currently six care facilities have reported having at least one positive COVID-19 case, 163 residents and 50 facility employees have tested positive for the virus and 12 out of Bradford County’s 19 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported from facilities.
The PDOH has recorded 223,950 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Friday. The department is currently reporting that 74% of individuals who have tested positive with COVID-19 have recovered.
