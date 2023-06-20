15-year-old male reported missing

A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Kevin Douglas Learn III was last seen on Saturday, June 17 around 1:15 a.m. near Pentz Run Group Home in Dubois, Pa.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 4:51 pm
A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Kevin Douglas Learn III was last seen on Saturday, June 17 around 1:15 a.m. near Pentz Run Group Home in Dubois, Pa.
Learn is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes, olive skin and short, curly brown hair. Learn has tattoos that consist of a faded cross on his right forearm and another faded cross on his shoulder. His date of birth is Jan. 14, 2008.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with a possible red stripe down the leg.
Anyone with information should contact Bradford County Children and Youth Services immediately by calling (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.