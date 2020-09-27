16 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bradford County since last Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 126 positive cases recorded since March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There have also been 13 probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County and 7,370 negative COVID-19 tests recorded by the Department of Health.
Four nursing facilities in Bradford County have reported positive COVID-19 tests with five new cases reported in residents this week.
The number of deaths in Bradford County have remained at three since May. One case is listed as a death in a nursing facility.
The number of reported positive COVID-19 tests in employees of nursing facilities has remained at five since the beginning of September.
Currently Sayre zip codes are associated with the most amount of positive COVID-19 cases, at 42 cases. Other zip codes reporting confirmed cases of the virus include Canton with 17 cases, Athens with 10 cases, Towanda with 10 cases, Gillett, Columbia Cross Roads and Wysox with eight cases each, Troy and Ulster with six cases each and Wyalusing with five recorded positive cases.
Statewide, there have been 150,393 positive cases of COVID-19 reported, 4,839 probable cases, 1,830,292 negative tests and 8,103 deaths since spring.
