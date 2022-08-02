WAVERLY — A 16-year-old aspiring country singer performed at a Levis Road residence in Waverly Saturday.
Troy high school student Jacob Gilpin was singing, dancing and playing guitar for attendees seated in the front yard during the sunny afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
WAVERLY — A 16-year-old aspiring country singer performed at a Levis Road residence in Waverly Saturday.
Troy high school student Jacob Gilpin was singing, dancing and playing guitar for attendees seated in the front yard during the sunny afternoon.
Local musician Frankie Avedisian sang and played guitar as an opening act, while Mel Heeman performed with Gilpin during some songs.
Gilpin specializes in classic country and covered artists such as Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams. He stated that Elvis was his biggest influence and he’s been playing guitar for three years now.
“I’ve been singing ever since I was able to make a sound,” Gilpin said. “I really love what I am doing. I would like to thank my mother for her constant support and my father for all that he has done. I also have to thank my grandparents for my taste in music.”
Gilpin will be a junior this upcoming school year at Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School. He stated that he always takes part in the high school play and was in last year’s production of “Oklahoma!,” which was fitting for his musical taste.
He hopes to perform more in the local region and break into the music performing scene.
“I would like to make my living by singing and playing guitar for people because it’s my passion,” Gilpin said. “If I could do that, I’ll be the happiest man in the world.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.