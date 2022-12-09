16th annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot raises record amount

People gather around the finish line at this year’s Sayre Turkey Trot.

 Photo Provided

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie would like to thank the over 900 runners and generous sponsors who helped to make the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot a success on Thanksgiving Day.

A record breaking $48,000 was raised for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund during this year’s Turkey Trot, making it the most successful one yet. The Cancer Care Fund provides financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Financial burdens can take a significant toll on our patients who should be focusing on healing and finishing their fight against cancer and Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund is there to assist with expenses related to housing, transportation, and utilities.