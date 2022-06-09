WEST BURLINGTON — For the 17th year in a row, residents from local counties will have the opportunity to dispose of their household chemicals through the household hazardous waste collection being held at Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority’s landfill and recycling center, located on Route 6 in West Burlington.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. This event is offered free of charge to all residents of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania.
Acceptable items include oil-based paints, turpentine/paint products, pesticides, herbicides, antifreeze, lead acid and NiCad batteries, mercury, household cleaners/chemicals, solvents, fluorescent light tubes, corrosives, chlorine, and motor oil.
Residents must pre-register by June 16 at www.NTSWA.org or by calling (570) 297-4177. The event is co-sponsored by the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
More than 155 tons of hazardous materials have been collected from our area residents since collections began back in 2006, and the authority anticipates collecting another 25,000 pounds, if not more, during this year’s event. MXI Environmental Services, LLC will act as the collection agency and will manage the materials properly and according to law. Management methods include recycling, incineration, and fuel blending.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this environmentally friendly event and to do their part in responsibly disposing of their hazardous wastes. Residents will be required to bring their materials in and have them packed into their vehicle for easy removal, as we require all residents to remain in their vehicle during the event.
