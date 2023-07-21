FORKSVILLE — On Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sullivan County will welcome wineries, cideries and various other vendors to the Forksville Fairgrounds in celebration of the 17th annual Taste Full Event.
Presented by the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce and the EMVB Room Tax Fund, the aptly named “tastiest day of the year” will offer far more than just fine wine and cider tastings. There will also be live music performed by Jim Carro and The Buckshots, as well as food and craft vendors.
The wineries and cideries that will participate in this year’s event will be Four Friends Vineyard & Winery, Joe Perry’s Winery, Antler Ridge Winery, Deep Roots Hard Cider, B&G Winery, Red Shale Ridge Vineyards, Kulpmont Winery & Wine Favors, King Cole Winery, Lucchi Family Wine Cellars, Staggering Unicorn, Grovedale, Timber Ridge, The Salacious Cider Co., Starr Hill Winery, Nomad Distillery and Riepstine’s Pub.
There will also be food vendors, including Rising Smoke BBQ, Grumpy’s Paradise, artisan food products, desserts and more. Craft vendors will also be at the event with jewelry, homemade soaps, Mary Kay, Dipping sauces, gourmet food products and wooden homemade primitive decor.
In previous years, the event has seen over 600 attendees, according to Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce Managing Director Candy Williams.
“We have many familiar faces who attend every year and they say it is one of their favorite events in the county and they wouldn’t miss it,” Williams said.
This year, the chamber has added a cornhole tournament to the event, which will benefit Child Hunger Outreach Partners. The event is a unique opportunity for Sullivan County residents to get together, and it brings added tourism to the county.
“It has created business for the local lodging, restaurants and many of the local shops here in the county,” Williams said.
Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.