FORKSVILLE — On Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sullivan County will welcome wineries, cideries and various other vendors to the Forksville Fairgrounds in celebration of the 17th annual Taste Full Event.

Presented by the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce and the EMVB Room Tax Fund, the aptly named “tastiest day of the year” will offer far more than just fine wine and cider tastings. There will also be live music performed by Jim Carro and The Buckshots, as well as food and craft vendors.

Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.