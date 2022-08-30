generic The Daily Review

TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces charges for allegedly orchestrating a burglary of a Towanda Borough residence on Aug. 25.

Jaiden Duane Pozzi, 18, planned the robbery of a residence on South Main Street with two other accomplices, according to Towanda Borough police.

