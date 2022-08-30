TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces charges for allegedly orchestrating a burglary of a Towanda Borough residence on Aug. 25.
Jaiden Duane Pozzi, 18, planned the robbery of a residence on South Main Street with two other accomplices, according to Towanda Borough police.
Pozzi waited in the YMCA parking lot while the two accomplices burglarized the victim’s residence, police said. Items stolen included “a Nintendo Switch, a bluetooth speaker, a safe, brass knuckles and a knife,” according to court documents. The burglars gave the items to Pozzi after the robbery was complete.
Police officers responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. and noticed the door leading to the victim’s residence was damaged, according to court documents. An alleged accomplice contacted the victim vis Snapchat and asked them if they were home before the robbery occurred.
When questioned by police, an accomplice admitted that he and another person entered the victim’s home to try “to steal marijuana, money or anything of value,” court documents show. The accomplice stated that Pozzi was “the mastermind and planned the incident.”
At one point, Pozzi allegedly threatened one accomplice and said “I’ll put you in the hospital” to him if he told anyone about the incident, police said.
Pozzi faces charges of felony conspiracy burglary with overnight accommodation, no person present, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor corruption of minors, misdemeanor conspiracy: theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
