TOWANDA - The Towanda Golf Club will hold the 18th Annual Lyle Williams Memorial Golf Tournament on July 28 at 1 p.m. Registration will begin at noon and after the tournament there will be dinner and announcement for winners.
The tournament honors Lyle Williams, who spent much of his life teaching and playing golf. His family and friends have chosen the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center to be the charity beneficiary for this year, which offers free and confidential services to victims.
