DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP – The Shapiro Administration continues its efforts to provide a whole-of-government response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, by opening a Health Resource Center for residents of Beaver and Lawrence counties who have health concerns or other questions following the derailment on Feb. 3.

The Center, opened by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) in Darlington Township, Beaver County on Feb. 28, has already helped to connect 200 residents with resources and services in just the first two days. Staff from DOH along with the Departments of Agriculture, Environmental Protection (DEP), and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are also on site answering residents’ questions about their health, pets, farm animals, and air and water quality testing.