2020 Canton Wine and Cheese Festival, Block Dance cancelled due to COVID-19

CANTON — Canton’s annual Wine and Cheese Festival and Block Dance have both joined the long list of local events cancelled for spring and summer 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Canton Chamber of Commerce President Eric Schoonover stated that the committee that operates the Wine and Cheese Festival and the Canton Chamber of Commerce, who hosts the town’s annual Block Dance, have decided to officially axe both events in 2020.
“Temporarily losing these events will be hard for Canton in June,” Schoonover stated. “Both events bring people out and to our little corner of Bradford County and provided our residents with something fun to do.”
Schoonover stated that though the cancellations will cause a large loss in funding, especially for the Wine and Cheese Festival, he believes the events likely would not have brought in as much profit for the organizations as they typically do even if they were held this year due to the “current environment and crisis in the country.”
“The Block Dance isn’t a huge economic impact for our town, just a nice little event so people can get together and enjoy an evening in the town square. A few non-profits sell food, which is a fundraiser they will lose. The loss of Wine & Cheese will greatly impact both the Canton Chamber and Rekindle the Spirit, as this is a large, joint fundraiser for both groups,” he said, noting that the Wine and Cheese Festival brings in “a significant portion of (Rekindle the Spirit’s) operating budget” and “will impact our ability to donate back to Canton throughout the rest of the year.”
Schoonover stated that by cancelling the 2020 events, the organizations will be able to “use the marketing dollars set aside this year to promote and have a great event next June when, hopefully, this is all behind us.”
